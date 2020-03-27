19 Year Old COVID-19 Suspect Tests Positive

19 Year old Swiss-based University student who arrived in the country a week ago has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Star, the student flew in from Switzerland, boarded another flight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Kisumu before taking a matatu to his village home in Mumias.

However, days after he arrived, villagers raised an alarm as he was taken ill and rushed to St Mary’s hospital in Mumias, and later transferred to Bungoma.

By this time, he had already interacted with family members and friends, with the suspicion that they might have also been exposed to the virus.

He showed similar symptoms to COVID-19, and upon transfer to Mbagathi Hospital, he tested positive.

This was confirmed by Bungoma County Health Executive Antony Walela, who also indicated that those he came into contact with had been self quarantined including the doctors who first attended to him in Bungoma.

“Already those who made close contacts with him including staff at the Life-Care hospital have been quarantined,” Walela said.

Walela also urged students arriving from other countries to heed the government directive on mandatory self-quarantine whether they exhibit the symptoms relating to COVID-19 or not.

“Whether you have exhibited symptoms or not, when you travel from abroad kindly follow the guidelines,” he said.

In another account of events, 12 Catholic nuns and a priest have been put on isolation after it was confirmed that they were in contact with the priest who tested positive after officiating mass and burial in Siaya county.

The Rome-based Catholic priest tested positive earlier in the week, with several people feared at risk of contracting the virus since they were in touch with him.

Currently, the total positive COVID-19 cases have tallied to 31, and one death reported of a 66-year-old man who also had diabetes.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the government has instituted a countywide curfew effective today, Friday, March 27, 2020 from 7PM to 5PM.

