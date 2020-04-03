19-year-old Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Guns From Police Station

A 19-year-old robbery with violence suspect linked to the breaking and stealing from Kibos Police Post armoury and subsequent robbery of over Ksh230,000 from an M-pesa operator at Daraja Mbili in Kisumu has been arrested by at his Kanyakwar home in Kisumu.



He is said to be a member of a gang that broke into Kibos police post armoury on Saturday night and stole three guns, a G3, a Liai and an MP5 rifles and 155 rounds of ammunition.

“Reacting to the robbery reported by a female victim who was on 29th of March, 2020 accosted by a gang of five men armed with a G3 rifle to her house robbing her of the said amount, three mobile phones & a TV set before escaping on two motorcycles, Kisumu-based DCI detectives jointly with a deployment from DCI HQS narrowed down to the suspect, where upon arrest & search in his house a G3 rifle was found wrapped in a sack,” said the DCI in a tweet.

The said rifle was identified as having been stolen from Kibos Police Post on the night of March 28.

Upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to the house of another of his accomplices within the same locality where three police jungle jackets and trouser, three jungle belts, three service colour belts, two berets, a police manual, apair of military boots and a TV set were recovered.

The said items were identified as having been stolen from the house of an Inspector of Police on March 10 while he was undertaking a course at the National Police College Main Campus- Kiganjo.

The suspect placed in custody with detectives pursuing the rest of the gang.

