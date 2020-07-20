19 COVID-19 Patients Die, 494 Others Recover As Toll Jumps To 13,771

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases on Monday shot to 13,771 after 418 persons tested positive for the virus, health CAS Rashid Aman has announced.

Dr Aman said that this was after testing a 2,474 sample size in the last 24 hours.

In terms of gender, 263 of the newly detected infections are males while 155 are females. They are aged between the ages of 1 and 86.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, the CAS said that 494 patients had recovered from the disease, pushing number of recoveries to 5,616.

Unfortunately, he stated, Kenya recorded the highest number of fatalities in a single day by registering 19 deaths. Total number of fatalities now stands at 253.

“This figures should worry anyone… Some people do not believe the seriousness of this disease…. Let’s not behave like the doubting Thomas’s….We must adhere to the containment measures,” he said.

Dr Aman also hit out at politicians violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

This comes after former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale was involved in running battles with police who blocked him from holding a public meeting.

Again, Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja was arrested on Saturday morning at a nightclub past curfew hours.

He shared CS Mutahi Kagwe’s sentiments on the virus does not discriminate.

“Covid-19 does not make any distinction on who it infects. As the Cabinet Secretary said, you can get it, I can get it, we all can get it,” he said as a matter of fact.

Further, he noted that 526 healthcare workers in the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus have contracted the virus.

Last week, Kenya lost three medics to the novel COVID-19.

