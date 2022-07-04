187 Goals Scored In Match Fixing Frenzy In Sierra Leone

On Sunday Sierra Leone Football witnessed the highest goals scored in football history as two teams Gulf FC and Kahunla Rangers tried to outscore each other to secure qualification in National Playoffs.

The two teams were locked horn with 32 points each, with Gulf FC placed in the second position due to a greater goals advantage.

At halftime, Kahunla Rangers were leading their opponent with 2-0 when they learned that Gulf FC are leading 10-0 it’s alleged that Kahunla made arrangements with the opponent and scored 93 goals in the second half. In the other match Gulf FC went ahead to score 81 goals in the second half.

The center referee in the match between Gulf FC and Koguima Lebano couldn’t take it anymore and decided to walk out of the pitch in the second half before he was replaced by the 4th official.

-Gulf FC 91-1 Koquima Lebanon

-Lumbebu United 0-95 Kahunla Rangers

