183 More Test Positive For COVID-19, Tally Now At 36,576

183 new COVID-19 cases have been announced in the country within the last 24 hours after 4,188 samples were tested. Tally now stands at 36,576.

Out of the new cases, all are Kenyans except 14 who are foreigners. The youngest to have contracted the virus is a 7-month-old while the oldest is aged 80 years.

On a sad note, 5 more have succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 642. Ideally, 82 patients have been discharged with the total recoveries now at 23,611.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi called on netizens to observed one minute of silence for the 16 health workers who have succumbed to the virus.

Nairobi continues to lead in the daily positivity rate, recording 54 cases in the last 24 hours.

The county distribution is as follows: Kisumu 26, Mombasa 20, Kisii seven Turkana five, Siaya three and Samburu two cases.

