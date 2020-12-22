1824 Club Owner Wants Police Forced To Reopen Establishment

Owner of popular nightclub 1824 has moved to court seeking to have police compelled to reopen his business.

The club located on Lang’ata Road was closed on November 17 for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules.

In a petition under certificate of urgency, Wilson Kanani and Seventeen Forty Nine Ltd have argued that the continued closure of the club will see more than 100 employees lose their livelihoods.

Through lawyer, Duncan Okatch, the club management said that since its closure, the business has lost at least Sh1.5 million on a daily basis.

OCS Lang’ata, Nairobi Regional Commander and the officer in charge of health Lang’ata and the Ministry of health have been listed as respondents in the case.

Kanani told the court that before the closure, his employees experienced constant harassment by the police in spite of complying with MOH guidelines.

“Unless the court intervenes, the police will continue to maliciously harass the petitioners, infringing on their economic rights,” he said.

He wants police to reopen his business and refrain from interfering until the case is heard and determined.

Court documents show that the club had complied with all the Covid-19 rules and had certificates from all the relevant authorities.

Despite applying and paying for relevant certificates to continue running the establishment, police have still declined to reopen the club.

