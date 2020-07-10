18 St Andrews Turi Employees Among 23 Covid-19 Positive Cases Reported in Nakuru

18 employees at a leading International School have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

Nakuru county health CEC Gichuki Kariuki on Friday said that the staffers from St Andrews Turi in Molo were among the 23 positive cases reported in the county between Wednesday and Thursday, this week.

Kenya’s virus load on Thursday inched closer to the 9000 mark following the confirmation of the highest number of infections in a single day.

Speaking in Mombasa county, health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 447 newly detected infections which brought the total number of infections to 8,975.

The number of recoveries stands at 2,657 with fatalities at 173.

There is an expected surge in positive cases especially after president Uhuru Kenyatta relaxed the Covid-19 measures.

While schools will remain closed until January 2021, Kenyans are free to travel in and out of the country and go about their daily lives.

Face masks are mandatory specially while in public but people continue to struggle with social distancing.

More follows

