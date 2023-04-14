18 Sheep Stolen From Uhuru’s Northlands Farm Returned

Some of the livestock stolen at the Uhuru Kenyatta-owned Northlands Farm have been returned.

According to sources within the police service, at least 18 sheep have so far been returned to the expansive farm that was invaded last month.

It is said that individuals believed to be aides attached to two Nairobi politicians have been quietly dropping off the sheep near the farm located in Ruiru.

According to those privy to the goings-on, five sheep were on Wednesday found at Dandora Police Station. They were then identified by the farmhands by special marks on them.

The farm’s security manager Patrick Masinde said they have so far recovered 18 sheep taken during the invasion.

“We urge all holding our stock to return them peacefully,” he said.

The robbery took place as opposition leader Raila Odinga led anti-government protests within Nairobi. Those caught on tape stealing from the former first family were believed to have been hired by pro-government politicians.

At the same time, a video of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa threatening to storm property owned by the Kenyattas made its way into the internet.

But the legislator denied any involvement in the robbery and instead called for a probe into the incident.

He claimed to have learned about the incident on social media.

The police are yet to make any arrests.

