KEMRI Director Kamau Mugenda Among 18 New Covid-19 Fatalities

18 more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 456, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Among the fatalities is Kamau Mugenda, who served as Director of Corporate Affairs at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said that 679 more people also tested positive in the last 24 hours from 6,590 samples. Cumulative tests carried so far stand at 369,091.

The number of infections confirmed in the country now stands at 28,104.

Of the new cases, the youngest patient is a one-month-old infant and the oldest 87 years.

Dr Mwangangi said in terms of gender, 400 were male and 279 were female.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi (349), Kiambu (69), Kajiado (35), Machakos (25), Nyeri (23), Garissa (18), Mombasa (16), Kericho (14), Uasin Gishu (13), Nyandarua (13), Tharaka Nithi (11), Laikipia (9), Nakuru (8), Migori (8), Kisumu (7), Nandi (6), Busia (6), Meru (5), Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Lamu with 5 cases each, Tana River and Trans Nzoia (4 each), Homa Bay and Embu (3 each), Kitui and Vihiga (2 each), Narok and Kilifi (2 each), Kakamega, Samburu, Baringo, Siaya, Bomet, Taita Taveta and Nyamira (1 each).

A total of 743 more patients have also recovered from the disease. This now brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 14,610.

A total of 685 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 58 were discharged from various hospitals.

