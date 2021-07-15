18 Land Court Judges Moved in Latest Judiciary Changes

18 of the 40 judges appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and assigned to the Environment and Land Court have been redeployed.

The new judges have been asked to report to their stations on August 1 in accordance with the Transfer Policy of Judges.

Those who have been transferred have until September 15 to move to their newly assigned work stations.

Justice Oscar Angote has been moved to Milimani ELC from the Machakos High Court to, Lucy Gacheru moved to Murang’a High Court from Thika high Court, and Lucy Waithaka moved from Nyeri as she awaits a decision from the tribunal before being assigned elsewhere.

Francis Muchoki has been moved from Chuka High Court to Isiolo High Court, Elijah Obaga moved from Milimani ELC to Eldoret High Court, Kossy Bor moved from Milimani ELC to Nanyuki High Court, and Christine Ochieng moved from Kajiado High Court to Machakos High Court.

Bernard Eboso has been moved from Milimani ELC to Thika High Court, Millicent Odeny from Eldoret High Court to Malindi High Court, Lucy Hiuhu Mbugua from Meru High Court to Milimani ELC, Nelly Matheka moved from Kakamega High Court to Mombasa High Court, while Charles Yano has been moved from Mombasa High Court to Chuka High Court.

Justice James Olola has been moved from Malindi High Court to Nyeri High Court, Francis Njoroge Mwangi from Kitale High Court to Nakuru High Court, Grace Kemei from Murang’a High Court to Thika High Court, Dalmas Ohungo from Nakuru High Court to Kakamega, and George Ong’ondo from Migori High Court to Homa Bay High Court.

Mohamed Kullow has been moved from Narok High Court to Migori High Court while Charles G. Mbogo has been moved from Makueni High Court to Narok High Court.

Justice Mboya Oguttu Joseph will serve at the Milimani ELC, Naikuni Lucas Leperes will serve at Mombasa High Court while Mwanyale Michalel Ngolo has been deployed to Kapsabet High Court.

Addraya Edda Dena has been deployed to Kwale High Court, Kimani Lilian Gathoni to Kitui High Court, Kamau Joseph M. Cherere to Nyamira High Court, Wabwoto Karoph Edward to Milimani, Koros Anne Yatich Kipingor to Siaya High Court.

Justice Gicheru Maxwel Ndwiga has been assigned to Kajiado High Court, Mogeni Ann J. Akhalemesi to Milimani, Ongarora Fred Nyagaka to Kitale High Court, Christopher Kyania Nzili to Meru High Court, and David Mwangi to Milimani.

Lynette Achieng will serve at the Nakuru High Court, Washe Emmanuel Mutwana at Kilgoris High Court, Nyukuri Annet at Machakos High Court, Murigi Theresa Wairimu at Makueni High Court while justice Asati Esther will be serving at Vihiga High Court.

