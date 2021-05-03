18 Deaths, 137 Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Kenya

Kenya has announced 137 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after samples were 1,641 tested. The country’s caseload is now at 160,559.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 8.35 with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,681,420.

Sadly, 18 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 2,781.

216 patients have ideally recovered from the disease, 170 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 46 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 109,077 of whom 79,443 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 29,634 are from various health facilities.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 70, Uasin Gishu 22, Kericho 9, Mombasa 8, Kiambu 7, Machakos 4, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Narok and Nyeri 2 cases each, Taita Taveta, Bungoma, West Pokot, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Makueni, Nakuru and Nyandarua 1 case each.

The Health Ministry has further announced that as of today, a total of 887,034 persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease across the country.

Of these, 516,616 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 158,168, Teachers 137,701, while 74,554 Security Officers have been vaccinated.

