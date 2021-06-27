in NEWS

18 Al-Shabaab Militants Executed After Being Found Guilty Of Assasinations

Al-shabaab militants. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Somali regional authorities in Galkayo town have executed 18 Al-Shabaab militants convicted for the assassinations of elite community leaders over the years, including elders, officers and journalists.

This is the largest single execution of Al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia.

This comes days after the Somali National Army’s commandos destroyed secret bases belonging to Al-Shabaab terrorists in a planned security operation in the Middle Shabelle region.

So far, 14 Shabaab hideouts in the region have been destroyed in the past one month.

More follows:-

Al-shabaabSomalia

Written by Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

