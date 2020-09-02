178 Virus Cases Confirmed As 4 Patients Succumb

Kenya has recorded 178 cases of COVID-19 after testing 3,474 samples in the last 24 hours.

This pushes the total number of infections to 34,493. Cumulatively, Kenya has tested 459,562 samples since March when the index case was reported.

110 of the new infections were males while 68 weree females.

The youngest case was a three-year-old infant and the oldest a 77 year old individual.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 238 recoveries; 187 were on home-based care program while 51 were receiving treatment at various facilities.

The number of recoveries stands at 20,449.

Four other patients have died from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 581.

The cases were spread out in the counties as follows; Nairobi (48), Kericho (24), Busia (22), Garissa (12), Kiambu (12), Kisii (10), Kisumu (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Nakuru (7), Embu (6), Bomet (4), Mombasa (3), Kitui (2), Machakos (2), Narok (2), Laikipia (1), Meru (1), Siaya (1), Isiolo (1), Makueni (1), Murang’a (1) and Nyeri (1).

The 48 cases in Nairobi were in the following areas: Lang’ata (9), Dagoretti North and Westlands (7) cases each, Starehe (5), Embakasi East (4), Makadara (3), Embakasi Central, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Roysambu and Ruaraka (2) cases each, while Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Kamukunji had (1) case each.

