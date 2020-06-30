176 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Toll Rises To 6,366

Health CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 176 new Coronavirus cases bringing the tally to 6,366 after 2,419 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Aman further announced that four more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally of fatalities to 148.

On a lighter note, 26 patients have been discharged from hospitals after testing negative for the deadly virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,039

The youngest of the new cases reported is aged 3 years while the oldest is aged 78 years. Ideally, all the latest cases are Kenyans with 100 male and 76 female.

The cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (99), Mombasa (20), Kiambu (17), Migori (13), Uasin Gishu (10), Kisumu (1), Kakamega (1), Narok (1), Machakos (2), Kilifi (3), Busia (4) and Kajiado (4).

