170 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded as Vaccinations Cross Four Million Mark

Today, 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size 6,162. This brings the Positivity rate to 2.8 percent.

254 patients have recovered from Covid-19. Out of these, 216 are from Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 38 are from various health facilities countrywide. This brings the total number of recoveries to 243,591.

One patient has succumbed to the coronavirus disease. The death was reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,179.

Currently, 841 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various health facilities while 1,833 are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program.

The Ministry of Health today announced that Kenya had crossed the four million mark in the quest to get at least 10 million people vaccinated by Christmas.

4,048,66 people hav been vaccinated among them 991,360 who had completed double doses.

