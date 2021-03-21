17 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Confirms 747 New Cases

17 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19, raising Kenya’s fatalities to 2,011, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said seven of the new deaths occurred in the last 48 hours while 10 are late death reports from facility record audits that have occurred on diverse dates.

The CS further said 747 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 5,145 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 120,910. The total tests conducted so far are 1,414,865.

The new cases comprise 710 Kenyans and 37 foreigners; 396 are male while 351 are female.

The youngest patient is a seven-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 101.

Kagwe also announced 114 new recoveries; 74 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care and 40 from various health facilities.

Currently, there are 889 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,545 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilator support and 86 on supplemental oxygen. 18 in the High Dependency Unit ( HDU).

Another 59 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 41 of them in the general wards.

The 747 new cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 524, Nakuru 51, Kiambu 44, Kajiado 24, Kitui 19, Makueni 18, Machakos 15, Mombasa 14, Garissa 12, Meru 6, Busia 5, Nyandarua 5, Kilifi 3, Nyeri 3, Uasin Gishu 2, Homa Bay 1 and Murang’a 1.

