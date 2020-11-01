17 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As 685 New Cases Confirmed

17 More people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,013, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

At the same time, 685 more cases have been confirmed from a sample size of 4,433 tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 699,520.

This brings to 55,877 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Of the new cases, 659 are Kenyans and 26 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 449 are males and 239 females. The youngest is a two-year-old baby, while the oldest is eight years.

The Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry announced that 231 more patients have recovered from the disease.

130 are from the Home-Based Care Program, while 101 have been discharged from various hospitals.

53 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 22 on supplemental oxygen.

46 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen but not in the ICU, while 17 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Currently, there are 1,271 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,806 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Distribution of new cases

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Mombasa 203, Nairobi 202, Busia 95, Nakuru 18, Kiambu 18, Bungoma 18, Kilifi 17, Kisumu 17, Embu 17, Kajiado 15, Kakamega 14, Kwale eight, Machakos six, Kirinyaga five, Kericho, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Turkana four, Nyandarua four, Tana River four, Homabay three, Isiolo two, Kisii two and Garissa one.

In terms of sub-county distribution, in Mombasa, the 203 cases are from Mvita (97), Nyali (35), Jomvu (23), Kisauni (20), Likoni (17) and Changamwe (11).

The 202 cases in Nairobi are from Westlands (29), Lang’ata (24), Embakasi Central (22), Embakasi East (18), Kamukunji (17), Dagoretti South (15), Kibra (14), Dagoretti North (12), Ruaraka (11), Mathare (10), Embakasi West nine.

Others are Embakasi North eight, Starehe five, Kasarani and Roysambu three cases each, Embakasi South and Makadara one case each.

In Busia, the 95 cases are from Teso North (45), Matayos (34), Butula seven, Nambale six, Samia two and Teso South one.

The 18 cases in Nakuru are from Nakuru East (12), Naivasha four and Gilgil two.

In Kiambu, the 18 cases are from Kikuyu seven, Ruiru four, Kiambaa three, Kiambu Town two, Githunguri and Limuru one case each.

The 18 cases in Bungoma are from Kanduyi (17) and Webuye East (1).

The 17 cases in Kilifi, are from Kilifi North nine. Kaloleni and Rabai three cases each and Kilifi South two.

The 17 cases in Kisumu are from Kisumu Central and Muhoroni with eight cases each and Kisumu East one while the 17 cases in Embu, are from Manyatta (13).

