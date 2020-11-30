17 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 302 New Cases

17 more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) raising the number of fatalities recorded in Kenya so far to 1,469.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 302 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 3,038 tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 83,618.

“The cumulative tests are now 888,971. From the cases 286 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners, ” the statement reads.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby and the oldest is aged 83.

At the same time, 369 more patients have recovered from the disease, 287 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 82 have been discharged from various hospitals.

This brings to 55,344 the total number of recoveries recorded so far in the country.

The CS revealed that currently, there are 1,282 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 8,405 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“72 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 23 on supplemental oxygen, ” he said.

“92 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 72 are in the general wards. 20 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU).”

New Cases

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 134, Kajiado 26, Kisumu 17, Kitui 16, Marsabit 16, Nyeri 16, Mombasa 13, Meru 13, Machakos 13, Nakuru 9, Kiambu 9, Uasin Gishu 8, Embu 2, Busia 2, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Murang’a 1, Kakamega 1, Makueni 1, Samburu 1, Tana River 1, Kericho 1.

Kagwe said the government is actively involved in a search for a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Kenya, through KEMRI-Wellcome Trust, is one of the 7 countries participating in this research. The other countries are The United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, United States of America, and India,” he said.

“It is expected that from across all these countries, there will be 60,000 participants in the trials before the end of the year. While KEMRI continues to collaborate with Astra-Zeneca and Oxford university in the trials for this vaccine, the Government remains open to other collaborative opportunities. In this regard, KEMRI will collaborate with researchers from other countries such as South Korea, India, Singapore and China among others.”

