1,648,869 Kenyans So Far Vaccinated as Covid-19 Infections Rise

1,648,869 Kenyans have so far been vaccinated for Covid-19 as of July 21, 2021, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,042,455 while the second doses are 606,414 with the majority of those who have taken the vaccine being males.

801 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours after 5,850 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 195,111.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 13.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,074,610.

Sadly, 15 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 3,826.

Also, 293 patients have recovered from the virus, 322 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care Program while 159 from various health facilities bringing the cumulative recoveries 184,461.

1,248 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 3,862 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

135 patients are in the ICU, 38 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. 27 patients are under observation.

356 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 320 of them in general wards and 36 in High Dependency Units (HDU)

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 319, Mombasa 77, Kilifi 71, Nakuru 60, Uasin Gishu 45, Kiambu 36, Makueni 28, Machakos 17, Siaya 12, Kajiado 11, Nyandarua 11, Kericho 11, Homa Bay 10, Nyeri 9, Taita Taveta 9, Murang’a 9, Kisumu 9, Kirinyaga 8, Embu 5, Laikipia 5, Lamu 5, Garissa 5, Bungoma 4, Kwale 4, Turkana 4, Migori 3, Nandi 3, Nyamira 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Narok 1, Baringo 1, Bomet 1 and Marsabit 1.

