Kenya has confirmed 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ministry of health has announced.

This was after testing a 3,009 sample size pushing the toll to 33,794.

In a statement, the ministry reported 156 recoveries, bringing the number of recoveries to 19,590.

Five other patients have succumbed. The death toll has a result shot to 572.

More follows

