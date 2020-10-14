16,000 Capacity Kirigiti Stadium In Kiambu To Be Completed In Seven Months – Contractor

Construction of 16,000 capacity Kirigiti Stadium near Kiambu town has commenced, and will be complete in seven months, the contractor has said.

The construction was launched this week by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed after the National Government released Ksh590 million for rehabilitation of the stadium.

The stadium will have two basketball courts, a swimming pool and an amphitheater, netball and volleyball courts, a football pitch and an athletics track.

“The President has insisted that stadiums must be done for the youths of the country. The youths must have a ground to grow and develop their talents,” said Ms Mohammed.

The CS promised that the youths will be given priority in dishing out jobs during the construction of the stadium.

“The youths should own and protect the stadium during its construction as they will be given jobs. Make sure that nothing goes wrong with the project and support the contractor. It has happened elsewhere and it cannot happen here,” she said.

Among those who attended the commissioning include Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson wanyanga, County Commander Ali Nuno, and Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti.

The stadium was constructed by the colonial government, and a facelift will elevate it to international standards according to the CS.

This is the first stadium that is being worked on after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared he will be finishing stadiums before his term in office expires.

The stadium was initially known for cricket, but its expansion will come in handy as stakeholders in sports look to decongest stadiums in Nairobi especially for football matches.

“The stadium has led to opening up of roads within Kiambu and it will be beneficial to the county,” said Nyoro.

Among other sports facilities that the President promise to work on include Jamhuri Sports, Leisure and Entertainment Park in Nairobi.

While officially opening Nyayo stadium after renovation, the President Kenyatta promised to upgrade sporting facilities in Eldoret, Marsabit, Meru, Chuka, Kisumu, Nyeri, Makueni, Wanguru in Kirinyaga and Kirigiti in Kiambu.

