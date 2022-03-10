16 Suspects in Boda Boda Assault Saga Detained for 15 Days

16 suspects arrested for assaulting a female motorist along Wangari Maathai Road formerly Forest Road have been detained for 15 more days to allow police complete investigations.

In a ruling by Magistrate Robert Shikwe the suspects will be detained for 15 days to allow prosecution complete investigations.

Following a viral video where a female motorist was assaulted and robbed of by rowdy boda boda goons, 32 people were arrested and 12 motorcycles were seized by police.

Through a police report, the assault victim identified as a United Nations (UN) employee said she was driving along that route when she was abruptly blocked by a boda boda rider forcing her to crash into him. The boda rider was left with a broken leg.

The lady further recounted that sensing she had knocked the boda guy down, she parked a few minutes from the scene awaiting the relevant authorities to assess the situation before further action could be taken.

It was then that a gang of boda riders raced towards her, blocked her car, opened the windows and attempted to eject her despite her helpless screams.

She narrated that some of the riders opened her car doors and robbed her of personal effects including a huge sum of money.

She says she had nothing to do apart from screaming for help as the men had overpowered her and were inappropriately touching her while ideally attempting to take off her clothes.

So far, DCI sleuths unmasked Zachariah Nyaora Obadia as the mastermind behind the heinous acts. This is after his wife positively identified him.

“Using digital forensics, the sleuths working with cybercrime experts at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, placed the thug at the scene of the crime scientifically and went after him this afternoon deep in Mukuru Kaiyaba informal settlement,” the DCI said.

Obadia was given 24 hours to surrender to the authorities but until now there’s no trace of his whereabouts.

