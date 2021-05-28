16 Succumb to Covid-19 as 344 Others Contract Virus

Kenya has in the last 24 hours lost 16 Covid-19 patients, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

In a statement on Friday, the minister said the country’s fatalities have now risen to 3,124.

Over the same period, the country has recorded 344 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total caseload to 170,041.

The infections were from a sample size of 4,864 representing a positivity rate of 7.1 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 1,801,449.

There are 1,188 patients currently admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 4,712 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 107 patients are in ICU, out of which 20 are on ventilatory support.

86 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 80 are in general wards and six in the HDU.

30 patients have recovered from the disease out of which three were from the Home-based care program while 27 were discharged from various health facilities.

These push recoveries to 116,018.

The CS also confirmed that 966,433 people have so far been vaccinated countrywide.

