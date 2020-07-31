16 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Cases Hit 20,636

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 723 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 8,679 samples in the last 24 hours.

This now raises the number of infections reported in the country so far to 20,636.

The new cases include 700 Kenyans and 23 foreigners with the youngest patient being a 9-months-old baby and the oldest 87 years.

Nairobi continues to lead with the highest Covid-19 cases (436), followed by Nakuru 83, Mombasa 48, Kiambu 45, Turkana 12 and Uasin Gishu 10.

Distribution in other counties is as follows: Machakos 9, Kajiado 9, Busia 8, Muranga 7, Kericho 7, Kisumu 6, Baringo 5,Bomet 5, Garissa 3, Kwale 3, Nyeri 3, Siaya 3, Isiolo 2, Kakamega 2, Lamu 2, Meru 2, wajir 2, Taveta 2, T. River 2, Vihiga 2, Nyandarua 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1,Makueni 1,Marsabit 1 and Kilifi 1.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 update on Friday at Afya House, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 16 more people have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 341.

Among the fatalities are patients in their 20s.

Read: KMPDU Secretary General Mwachonda Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

He warned young people disregarding measures issued by the government to curb the spread of the virus saying they are equally in danger just like older people.

“We have said, do not think just because you are young that this virus will spare you. From Kenyatta National hospital, a 22-year-old lady died of the virus,” he said.

Some 44 patients have also been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries now stands at 8,165.

Commenting on the resumption of international flights tomorrow, August 1, Kagwe said the government has put in place strict measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“The guidelines are based on calculated risks, not diplomatic likes or dislikes. We are protecting Kenyans from what could easily become another case of imported [infections],” the CS said.

Read Also: Bondo OCPD Who Died Following Breathing Complications Tested Positive For COVID-19 Posthumously

The CS acknowledged concerns from Kenyans over contact tracing. He said Kenyans should not panic as health professionals have not stopped the process.

“Contract tracing is mostly effective when the country is experiencing a slow infection rate. Our circumstances are changing as the virus [continues to spread] at county level,” he said.

He added, however, that “expecting each person to be traced is not going to be possible”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu