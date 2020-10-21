16 Patients Dead, 27 in ICU as COVID-19 Cases Rise by 497

Kenya has announced 497 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 4,888 bringing the caseload to 46,144.

Through a press statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 16 patients have succumbed to the virus. The death toll is now at 858. Consequently, 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 27 are in ventilatory support while 41 on supplementary oxygen.

From the new cases, 471 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. Ultimately, 295 are males while 202 are females. The youngest is aged 1 year while the oldest to have contracted the virus is 88 years old.

On a better note, 238 have recovered from the virus bringing the number of recoveries’ to 32,760. 170 from the Home-Based Care Programme, while 68 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 227, Machakos 64, Mombasa 51, Uasin Gishu 37, Laikipia 28, Busia 19, Kajiado 11, Embu 10, Nakuru 9, Wajir 7, Kiambu 6, Kilifi 6, Kisumu 4, Nyeri 4, Makueni 3, Elgeiyo Marakwet 2, Meru 2, Kisii 2, Turkana 2, Narok 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kakamega 1.

The cases in Nairobi are in the following areas: Lang’ata 32, Westlands 26, Embakasi West 20, Makadara 19, Embakasi East 17, Kasarani 16, Embakasi North 15, Kibra 12, Dagoretti North 11, Dagoretti South and Starehe 10 cases each, Embakasi South 9, Mathare and Roysambu 8 cases each, Kamukunji and Ruaraka 6 cases each, Embakasi Central 2.

The cases in Machakos are in Machakos Town 48, Kangundo 7, Athi River 4, Kathiani 3, Masinga and Matungulu 1 case each.

The cases in Mombasa are distributed in Jomvu 22, Mvita 21, Nyali 4, Kisauni 2, Changamwe and Likoni 1 case each.

In Kisumu, all 4 cases are in Kisumu Central while the cases in Nakuru are Naivasha 8, Nakuru East 1. The case in Narok is from Narok North while that in Homa Bay is from Suba South.

