16 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Cases Rise To 31,763

The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed 16 more Covid-19 related deaths raising the number of fatalities so far to 532.

At the same time, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi said 322 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from a 4,470 sample size.

Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload now stands at 31,763.

All the new cases were Kenyans except nine. The youngest is a three-year-old infant and the oldest 92 years old.

In terms of distribution in the counties, Nairobi leads with 106 cases, Kajiado 53, Machakos 25, Nakuru 25, Kiambu 23, Kisii 23, Busia 13, Mombasa 11, Kisumu 5, Bomet 5, with Garissa, Homa bay and Nandi Counties all recording 4 cases.

Uasin Gishu, Kitui, Turkana and Taita Taveta all recorded three cases each.

288 more patients have recovered from the respiratory disease. The number of recoveries recorded in the country so far stands at 18,157.

A total of 190 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 98 were discharged from various health facilities.

Addressing members of the press during the daily Covid-19 update, Dr Mwangangi said that a total of 885 health care workers had contracted the virus in 35 counties.

The CAS revealed that the ministry is in talks with healthcare union workers over ongoing go slow and planned strike.

“We have been having conversations with health unions & workers since last night. There are a few challenges, but we are working towards ensuring we get on amicable grounds. 65% of counties are Covid-19 ready,” she stated.

