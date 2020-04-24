5 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Dandora As Toll Rises To 336

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 336, after 16 other persons tested positive, Health CAS Rashid Aman announced.

946 samples have been tested across 12 counties in the last 24 hours.

0f the new cases, 11 are from Nairobi and 5 from Mombasa.

In Nairobi, they are spread out in Eastleigh, Parklands, Dandora 5, City Park.

So far the government is monitoring 887 close contacts of the new cases.

5 more people have been discharged after testing negative for the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 94.

The number of fatalities still stands at 14, CAS Aman said.

He also thanked Chief Justice David Maraga for halting the reopening of the courts.

“We thank the judiciary for supporting the fight against COVID-19 by implementing social distancing and fumigation,” he said.

He also noted that normalcy is slowly creeping back making a special appeal to ladders who have been calling for meetings hence flouting the social distancing rules.

“Whereas we have registered significant gains, we have noted a degree of complacency slowly creeping back. We urge Kenyans and leaders not to disobey the orders,” he stated.

Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi and Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday made headlines after the summoned residents for community meetings.

Mr Aman also insisted that those arrested past the stipulated curfew hours will be placed in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

