16 More Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, Number Now At 158

Kenya has confirmed 16 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 158, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

Addressing the nation from State House on Monday, the head of state said that 4,277 people have been tested so far.

Uhuru also confirmed that two more people have succumbed to the novel COVID-19.

This brings the total number of fatalities to six since the first case of coronavirus was reported on March 13.

He also noted that while the coronavirus is an extraordinary emergency, he urged Kenyans to take seriously the measures put in place by the health ministry.

President Uhuru asked that Kenyans observe social distance, wash their hands and wear masks while accessing public places.

Uhuru also placed on lockdown Nairobi, parts of Kiambu county, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties.

There will be no movement in and out of Nairobi starting Monday 7pm for 21 days.

The lockdown in Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties will start on Wednesday, 7pm.

He has also thanked Kenyans for observing the dusk till dawn curfew that was meant to stem the spread of the virus whose number of casualties keep on rising.

The president has however noted that the movement of food will continue as usual.

The number stood at 142 on Sunday.

The government extended the suspension of international flights by another 30 days.

