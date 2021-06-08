16 Football Teams From Tharaka Nithi Receive Uniforms, Cash From 22Bet Kenya

At least 16 football teams from Tharaka Nithi County, Maara Constituency, were over the weekend awarded uniforms, balls and cash prizes by betting firm 22Bet Kenya.

In the event attended by Kenyan football legend Denis Oliech, the winners for both male teams walked away with uniforms, balls, a trophy and Ksh40,000 on top.

The first runners up walked home with Ksh30,000 while the second runners up got Ksh20,000. The top scorer pocketed Ksh5,000.

In the men’s tournament, Rangers emerged top while Kiera Starlets emerged top for the ladies’ side.

In total, ten men’s football teams participated in the tournament while four ladies’ football teams took part in the tournament sponsored by 22Bet Kenya in collaboration with the Bongo Foundation.

Read: Boost For Kibera Initiative Supporting Girls, Women After Receiving Donations From 22Bet Kenya

Philanthropist and businessman Gitonga Bongo who attended the event encouraged the youth to take part in sporting activities to keep fit, and also showcase their talent.

22Bet Kenya management promised to actively support talent development in Kenya through such tournaments, which would be spread out to other sporting activities such as handball, volleyball and hockey.

“It is time to promote grassroot football which has stayed for long without sponsors. A lot of talent is wasting there and we promise to do our best to help nurture such talents. In Tharaka Nithi we saw a lot of untapped potential in terms of sports and we believe the same is replicated in other parts of the country,” 22Bet Kenya said in a statement

Oliech encouraged the youth to do their best to exploit their potential since they can only be noticed through such events.

“Talent pays but you have to come out and compete with the best. It is through such tournaments that you can be noticed,” said Oliech.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu