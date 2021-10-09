159 Contract Covid-19 in Kenya in 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 159 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,046 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 251,057.

The positivity rate is now at 3.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,602,818.

Of the new cases, 147 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners, with 81 being females and 78 are males. The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 103 years.

On a better note, 181 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 243,772. Of these, 64 were from various hospital facilities across the country while 117 were from home-based care.

Sadly, two more patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the country’s death toll to 5,181.

A total of 789 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,809 are under the home-based care and isolation program.

Another 266 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with260 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

No patients are under observation.

