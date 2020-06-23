155 Covid-19 Cases Confirmed, Tally Rises To 4, 952

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced 155 new Coronavirus cases after 4,171 samples were tested within the last 24 hours raising the tally to 4,952.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 updates at Afya House, the CAS indicated that 102 more people have been discharged from the hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,782.

On a sad note, three more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of deaths to 128.

According to the CS, Kibera is leading in recording the highest cases registered in Nairobi sub-counties with 120 males and 35 females.

The distribution of the new cases is as follows: Nairobi 104, Busia 19, Migori 10, Mombasa 9, Uasin Gishu 4, Kiambu 3, Machakos 2, Nakuru 2, Kisumu 1, Kajiado 1.

The cases as distributed in Nairobi County include: Kibera 20, Dagoretti North 17, Starehe 13, Westlands 10, Mathare 9, Langata 8, Kasarani 6, Embakasi South 4, Roysambu 4, Ruaraka 4, Kamukunji 3, Makadara 2, Embakasi East 2, Dagoretti south 1.

Busia has 19 cases distributed from Teso South (14) and Matayos (5). Migori has 10 cases from Kuria West (6), Kuria East (3) and Nyatike (1); Mombasa has 16 cases from Jomvu (4); Mvita (3); Nyali (1) and Changamwe (1).

Notably, Dr Mwangangi has indicated that there is a decline of cases due to the containment measures that netizens are adhering to adding that domestic violence cases have also reduced.

“We have seen a decline and dipping in other infectious diseases,” she said.

