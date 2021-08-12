1,546 Test Positive for Covid-19 as Positivity Rate Jumps to 15.9%

1,546 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours after 9,752 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 217,276.

The positivity rate has jumped to 15.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,228,318.

Of the new cases, 1,531 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners, with 783 being males and 763 being females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 114 years.

Sadly, 32 patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,273.

Consequently, 559 patients have recovered from the disease with 439 from the home-based isolation and care program while 120 are from various health facilities countrywide. Cumulative recoveries are now at 199,998.

A total of 1,929 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,043 are under the home-based isolation and care program.

Another 138 patients are in ICU, 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation.

Another 660 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 618 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units.

Vaccination Update:

As of yesterday, August 11, 2021, a total of 1,922,085 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,192,418 while second doses are 729,667.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 61.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.7%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 223,686, Others 215,496 Health Workers 124,039, Teachers 107,209 while Security Officers are at 59,237.

