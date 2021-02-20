152 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Country’s Caseload Jumps To 103,993

Kenya has announced 152 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 3,734 bringing the country’s caseload to 103,993.

From the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 137 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners. 104 are males while 48 are females.

The cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 1,262,358. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the eldest is 88 years.

On a sad note, 4 patients have succumbed in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,817.

Consequently, 28 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 85,540.

There are 335 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,151 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

47 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilator support and 24 on supplemental oxygen.

5 patients are on observation. Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 8 of them in the general wards.

1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 105 , Nakuru 8, Mombasa 8, Kiambu 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Machakos 3, Taita Taveta 3, Kajiado 2 , Nyeri 2 , Kisumu 2 , Makueni 1 , Meru 1 , Murang’a 1 , Nandi 1 and Kakamega 1.

