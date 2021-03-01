152 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Cases Jump To 106,125

152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample size of 2,213 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases in the country are now 106,125.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,301,051. Of the new cases, 144 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners.

83 are males and 69 are females. The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 79.

On a sad note, three patients have succumbed to the virus pushing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 1,859.

Also, 39 patients have recovered from the disease, 23 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 16 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 86,717.

A total of 357 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,527 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. 4 patients are on observation. Another 15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 131, Kiambu 10, Machakos 4, Kajiado 2, Nyeri 2, Meru 1, Mombasa 1 and Murang’a 1.

The 131 cases in Nairobi are from Dagoretti North and Lang’ata (17) cases each, Westlands (12), Kibra (11), Ruaraka (8), Embakasi Central, Kasarani and Makadara (7) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Kamukunji (6) cases each, Embakasi South and Mathare (5) cases each, Roysambu and Starehe (4) cases each, Embakasi East (3).

In Kiambu the 10 cases are from Ruiru (4), Kiambu Town (3), Juja (2) and Kiambaa (1). In Machakos the 4 cases are from Athi River, Kalama, Kangundo and Machakos Town (1) case each.

In Kajiado the 2 cases are from Kajiado East and Kajiado North (1) case each, while in Nyeri the 2 cases are all from Nyeri Central. The case in Meru is from Imenti South, the case in Mombasa is from Mvita and the case in Murang’a is from Maragua.

