150 People Test Positive For COVID-19 As 3 Succumb

Kenya has announced 150 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,117. The country’s caseload is now at 101,159.

This is a representation of 4.8 percent positivity rate. Of the new cases, 138 are Kenyans and 12 foreign nationals aged between two months and 74 years old.

Sadly, three more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,769.

Consequently, 70 patients have recovered from the virus. 43 from the home based isolation and care, while 27 are from various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 84,060.

There are 459 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,451 are on home-based isolation and care.

26 patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. From the number, 11 were on ventilator support, 15 were on supplemental oxygen.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and four in the high dependency unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 101, Uasin Gishu 9, Garissa 6, Mombasa 5, Kajiado 4, Machakos 3, Meru 3, Siaya 3, Kisumu 2, Migori 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kilifi 2, Kiambu 2, Nakuru 2, Kitui 2, Kisii and Trans Nzoia one case each.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in the following areas: Starehe 49, Lang’ata 18, Dagoretti North nine, Embakasi East, Kibra and Makadara three cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Mathare and Westlands had two cases each while Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Roysambu and Ruarak each had one case.

