150 Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs Promoted To Become Assistant County Commissioners

At least 150 chiefs and assistant chiefs are among 859 newly appointed assistant county commissioners, Interior principal secretary Karanja Kibicho has revealed.

Initially, assistant chiefs were only promoted upon the death or retirement of the chiefs, hindering their growth in their administrative careers.

“Before the Government made this possible through policy change that allows them to rise through the ranks by undertaking relevant training, assistant chiefs used to pray very hard for the death of the chiefs. It was the only way they could get promoted,” said Kibicho.

Assistant county commissioners, formerly known as District Officers (DOs), are charged with administrative duties in the sub-counties.

According to the Public Service Commission, assistant county commissioners do office administration general work, solve public complaints, compile incident reports and daily operational reports and also update the biography of administrative officers.

They are also charged with assisting in the implementation of Government projects, handling disasters in areas of jurisdiction, coordinating and maintaining peace-building initiatives, ensuring the security of Government property, assets, facilities, and inventory and campaigning on wars against drugs and substance abuse.

