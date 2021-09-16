15-year-old Pupil Arrested Over Death of a Caretaker in Nandi

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the death of a farm caretaker in Kapsimatwo, Nandi County.

The Standard Seven pupil is said to have hit Jackson Liboyo Kaderathe with a stone after a confrontation leading to his death.

According to the area assistant chief Philip Magut, the pupil had trespassed into a parcel of land manned by the 44-year-old man on his way home from school.

Kaderathe attempted to warn the boy against passing through the tea and beans which led to an argument that degenerated into a fistfight.

.”The boy picked a stone from the farm periphery and hit Kadera on his forehead. He collapsed, but he recovered after first aid at the scene,” the chief said.

The man was found dead in his house on Tuesday morning by neighbors.

Authorities suspect that the mand died of excessive bleeding.

“It seems, even after the fight, the bleeding continued, and this could have led to his demise,” said Magut.

The police later picked the boy from a local primary school where he studies for interrogation.

He is being held at Singhor police station for interrogation.

According to authorities the minor is being treated as the main suspect in the death and will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

