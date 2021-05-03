15 UDA Supporters Arrested for Violating Covid-19 Rules in Kisii Released on Sh5,000 Cash Bail Each

15 supporters of a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto have been arrested for holding a political meeting.

The fifteen United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters were nabbed in Bonchari as they attended a campaign meeting at St Angelic Teachers College in Suneka town.

They cooled their heels at Suneka police station on Sunday night and were transferred to the Kisii High Court on Monday morning.

They have been released on Sh5,000 each.

Read: Ruto-linked UDA Party Fights Back after Jubilee’s Move to Sever Links

According to former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara who is supporting Teresa Bitutu for the MP seat, said the arrests were meant to intimidate UDA allies.

“Covid-19 measures are clear on the number of people who are supposed to hold meetings,” Magara said.

He added, “Those arrested are within the set number of 15 people. This is wrong and those misusing their powers should focus on other important matters, including working with other leaders for the sake of our people.”

Bitutu, the widow of the late MP John Oroo, is among the 15 candidates cleared to run for the seat on May 18 by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Read Also: Full Blown Defiance As Jubilee MP Alice Wahome Trains UDA Recruitment Agents

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned political gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The head of state banned the gatherings over a surge in Covid-19 infections in March for a period of 30 days.

On May 1, President Kenyatta declined to lift the ban on political gatherings as he reviewed containment measures in the disease zoned area – Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kajiado and Kiambu.

He warned that measures would be re-escalated if Kenyans dropped their guard.

Read Also: Ruto-linked UDA Avoids ‘Direct’ Contest With Uhuru’s Jubilee in Juja By-election

“If we fail to play our individual role, like it or hate it, it is my responsibility to protect life, I will do what I can to prevent what is happening in other countries,” he said.

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases currently stand at 160,422, 108,861 recoveries and 2,763 fatalities.

886,288 have so far been vaccinated against the killer virus.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu