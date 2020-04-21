15 Persons Test Positive For Covid-19, Total Number Rises To 296

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to be reported worldwide, Kenya’s toll is also on the rise.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi while addressing reporters at Afya House confirmed 15 more cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number to 296.

The ministry has in the last 24 hours tested a total of 545 samples, she said.

Of the 15 new cases, 11 are Kenyan nationals and four foreigners, all of whom have not left the country In the recent past.

7 of the cases are from Mombasa, 6 from Nairobi and two from Mandera.

They are aged between 19 and 75 years.

The number of recovered persons has on a positive note risen to 74 after 5 more individuals tested negative.

Contact tracing of 730 individuals of the new cases has started, she said.

CAS Mwangangi also cautioned young people against being reckless noting that they too can contract the killer disease.

“We are in a war… some of our young people are breaking curfew regulations thinking that they are unable to get the diseases,” Mwangangi said.

Supermarkets have been urged to come up with ways of dealing with products including the distribution of sanitizers.

