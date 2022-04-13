15 Suspects in Raila Chopper Attack Freed Over Lack of Evidence

An Eldoret court has unconditionally freed 15 out of the 17 suspects who were arrested in connection to the stoning of Raila Odinga’s chopper in Uasin Gishu County over lack of evidence.

The 15 will be required to report to the police for one month pending further directions. The other two will however be charged accordingly.

Following the stoning of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s entourage in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, 17 suspects were arrested and faced four charges.

The charges were attempted murder, malicious damage to property and incitement offences.

Police had earlier said the suspects were found in possession of cash money in Sh50 denomination. Authorities believe the money was payment for the chaos that has got the nation talking.

Odinga was leaving the burial ceremony of late businessman Jackson Kibor when he was attacked by a group of rowdy youths in Soy, Eldoret. The air shield of the Orange party chief’s chopper was damaged during the incident.

The area is considered a stronghold for Deputy President William Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer.

Police named Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany as masterminds of the attack.

The legislators, who have maintained their innocence, recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru on Sunday.

They denied claims that they were part of politicians who organized the group of youths to attack Raila’s entourage.

Speaking to members of the press in Eldoret, Sudi and Kositany termed the investigations by the DCI as biased and political.

The leaders said they were not aware of the attack and only came to learn about it moments after it happened. They indicated that the attack was staged by rivals to depict close allies of Ruto in the North-Rift region in bad light.

“We are ready to bear the brunt. We are there for justice. We are always preaching piece. We are heading to Nakuru to go and listen to this nonsense. It is pure nonsense. Whatever they want to do, we are ready for it,” Kositany said moments before honoring DCI summons.

