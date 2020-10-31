15 Succumb as COVID-19 Fatalities Near 1,000 Mark

Kenya has announced 1,395 COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 7,635. The country’s caseload is now at 55,192.

Of the new cases, 1,337 are Kenyans and 58 are foreigners. Ideally, 879 are males and 516 females.

The youngest to have contracted the virus is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 94.

On a better note, 1,087 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the recoveries’ tally to 36,963.

Sadly, 15 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 996.

Currently, there are 1,241 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,495 are on home-based isolation and care.

55 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are in ventilatory support and 23 on supplementary oxygen.

At the same time, 45 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen but not in the ICU, while 11 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

