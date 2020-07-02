15 Mombasa Students Who Arrived From Sudan Test Positive For COVID-19

Mombasa Health CEC Dr Khadija Shikely has confirmed that 15 out of the 83 quarantined students who arrived on Sunday from Sudan have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, 129 Kenyan Students who had been stuck in the neighbouring country Sudan following COVID-19 travel restrictions arrived back home. The elated students landed at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

Out of the 129, 83 were said to have been from Mombasa and were directed to the Kenya School of Government in Kizingo area for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“We really appreciate those who have made our return a reality, being away from our loved ones has been quite heartbreaking,” said Salim Bakari.

The students had a fortnight ago cried out to the Kenyan government to help them reunite with their families.

In an emotional plea, the students indicated that their leaders had been in touch with the Kenyan Embassy with the hope of being evacuated home. Some noted that they were at risk of sinking into depression if the Kenyan government did not act.

They indicated that it was disheartening to see their colleagues from Tanzania evacuated by their government while they were stuck in the country that has reported over 9,000 cases and over 570 deaths so far.

Over the recent past, the Kenyan government has evacuated some of its nationals stuck in India and China as many cried out for help to get back home.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government suspended international flights in March to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Travel restrictions were on June 6 extended by another 30 days as infections surge.

