15 KPA Cleaners Held In Quarantine Over Sh420,000 Unpaid Bills

15 cleaners contracted by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who were quarantined at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mombasa have been left stranded over unpaid bills.

The charges for the quarantine facility are Sh2,000 per person daily hence the 15 cleaners are expected to pay Sh420,000 for the 14 days they have been in quarantine.

Star reports that the workers were taken to the quarantine facility following the seven cases of COVID-19 that were initially reported at KPA.

According to Mary Amanda, one of the cleaners being held over, there was no payment agreement on the day of admission as the management informed them of the payments after completing the stipulated period.

“When we were brought here, no one told us about the payments. We were taken from our workplace to this quarantine facility. We did not even go home to check on our children,” Amanda is quoted.

Further, she states, “We were told that a day we are supposed to pay Sh2,000 and yet we are just cleaners, we are not on any payslip and the payment we get a day is less than the required amount.”

This was confirmed by the KMTC Principal Marsella Ogello who stated that the 15 were being held as they could not pay the required fees directly as directed by the National Government.

“We have 15 patients who were supposed to be released yesterday (Wednesday), but when we informed them they said they could not afford,” said Ogendo.

Further, Ogendo stated that the patients have not been released as the board and parties involved are yet to make a decision on the same.

“We are also waiting for their results from the county government so we cannot release them because we don’t know their status,” Ogendo added.

The patients have called upon Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to help clear the bills adding that they played their role by cooperating to mandatory quarantine.

