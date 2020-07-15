15 Kenyan Truck Drivers Blocked From Entering Uganda After Testing Positive For COVID-19

15 Kenyan truck drivers have been blocked from entering Uganda after testing positive for the deadly COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 15 tested positive on the Busia-Malaba border hence barred from accessing Uganda. They were among the 19 foreigners including 2 Tanzanians and 2 Congolese.

“Their entry into Uganda was not permitted,” reads part of the statement by the Ugandan authorities.

Further, the Ugandan authorities indicated that there were three confirmed new COVID-19 cases as on July 14, 2020 out of which two are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Busia borders.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in Uganda stand at 1,043.

In May, 53 truck drivers were denied entry into Kenya after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Health CAS Rashid Aman said they were 51 Tanzanians and 2 Burundians.

The CAS further noted that Tanzania posed a serious threat to Kenya following the stand by their President John Magufuli to ignore the WHO directives.

“Kenya has put in place to contain importation of the disease and now it’s from the land. That is why we have tightened measures at the borders. We have a threat from the Tanzania side,” he said.

Aman also told journos that the East African Community (EAC) was in talks on how to best contain the spread of the virus.

This came a day after Tanzania closed its border with Kenya, shortly after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta stopped movement into and out of Kenya through the Tanzania and Somalia borders.

