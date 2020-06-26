149 More Virus Cases Recorded, Toll Shoots To 5,533

Kenya’s virus load on Friday shot to 5,533 after 149 persons tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CAS Rashid Aman noted that this was 3090

148 are Kenyans and one is a foreigner. They were 94 males and 55 females between the ages of 1 and 76 years.

Nairobi (73), Mombasa (20), Kajiado (15), Siaya (13), Machakos (3), Kilifi (1), Nakuru (1), Nandi (1), Bungoma (1), Isiolo (1), Kiambu (3).

Over the last 24 hours, 5 patients have succumbed, pushing the number of fatalities to 137.

CAS Aman also noted that 48 persons have been discharged pushing the number of recoveries to 1,905.

The CAS also noted that those using drugs like alcohol are at a higher risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19.

“Drug abusers at risk of contracting COVID-19 due to reduced immunity, poor hygiene, culture of sharing paraphernalia,” he said.

