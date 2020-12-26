147 People Arrested On Christmas Day For Flouting Covid-19 Rules

At least 147 people were arrested on Christmas day, police have said.

The suspects were placed in custody at the Kasarani Stadium which will be used a holding area until the festivities are over.

They were arrested in different parts of Nairobi as the officers enforced curfew rules amid Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the police, they were picked up on the streets, house parties and drinking dens.

They will be arraigned on Monday.

Earlier on in the week, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai warned that Covid-19 protocols including curfew will be fully implemented.

Speaking during a joint press conference with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General Gorge Njao and Kenya Prison Service Commissioner Wycliffe Ogalo, the IG said more officers will be deployed during the festive season.

“Curfew time will be fully enforced; at 10pm everyone should be indoors,” Mutyambai said.

Ogola on his part said that the prisons department will deploy some of its officers to assist the police during this season.

“Security starts with an individual. I therefore urge all officers and the citizenry to work together and share all information that may assist us pre-empt crimes,” he said.

NTSA director general warned those using Public Service Vehicles (PSV) against boarding vehicles flouting Covid-19 rules.

“There shall be impromptu checks along major highways. To avoid any inconveniences, we urge motorists and passengers to adhere to all road safety standards and requirements of the Traffic Act. Of special emphasis will be flagging out of illegal operations contrary to the Traffic Act such as overloading, use of un-prescribed identification plates, failure to use seatbelts, drunk driving, use of un-roadworthy vehicles among others,” he said.

