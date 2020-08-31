144 Test Positive For COVID-19, Tally Now At 34,201

144 more people have tested positive for C0VID-19 after 4,260 samples were tested within the last 24 hours, tally now stands at 34,201.

Through a statement for the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further indicated that three more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 577.

“Our cumulative tests now stand at 454,406,” he said in a statement.

On a brighter note, 205 more have recovered raising the total for recoveries to 19,893.

Read: 263 Test Positive For Covid-19 As Tally Rises To 34,057

Out of the new cases, 133 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners, ideally, 88 are males and 56 females.

The youngest is a 7-year old child while the oldest is aged 84 years.

The distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi 77; Mombasa 18; Kiambu 9; Kisumu 6; Kajiado 6; Machakos 5; Narok 5; Turkana 5; Nakuru 4; Nandi 2; Laikipia 1; Meru 1; Siaya 1; Isiolo 1; Kilifi 1; Homabay 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

The 77 cases in Nairobi, are from Westlands (14), Embakasi East and Langata (8) cases each, Dagoretti North (7), Roysambu (5), Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kamukunji, Kibra and Ruaraka (4) cases each, Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Makadara (3) cases each, Kasarani and Starehe (2) cases each, and Dagoretti South and Mathare (1) case each.

Read Also: Kenya Records 54 New Covid-19 Recoveries, 3 More Deaths As Cases Rise To 2,216

In Mombasa, the 18 cases are in Changamwe and Mvita (5) cases each, Nyali (3), Kisauni and Likoni (2) cases each and Jomvu (1) case. In Kiambu, the 9 cases are in Kiambu Town, Kikuyu, Lari and Thika (2) cases each, and Kiambaa (1) case.

In Kisumu, the 6 cases are in Kisumu West (5) and Kisumu Central (1), while the 6 cases in Kajiado, are in Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado Central (2).

In Machakos, the 5 cases are in Athi River and Kangundo (2) cases each, and Machakos Town (1).

The 5 cases in Narok, are in Narok East and Narok North (2) cases each, while the 5 cases in Turkana, are all in Turkana Central.

Read Also: Kenya Confirms 12 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Recoveries Surpass 100 Mark

The case in Laikipia is in Laikipia West, the case in Meru is in Imenti North, the case in Siaya is in Alego Usonga, the case in Isiolo is in the town, the case in Kilifi is in Kilifi South, the case in Homa bay is in Rachuonyo South and the case in Trans Nzoia is in Kiminini.

Finally, In Nakuru, the 4 cases are in Nakuru East (3) and Nakuru West (1), while the 2 cases in Nandi are all in Chesumei.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu