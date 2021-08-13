1,437 Contract Covid-19 in Kenya in the Last 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health has announced 1,437 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya in the last 24 hours. This was after 10,764 samples were tested bringing the cumulative caseload to 218,713.

The positivity rate is now at 13.4% with the cumulative tests already conducted standing at 2,239,082.

Sadly, 29 have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 4,302.

A total of 1,938 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,528 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

136 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

Another 649 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 607 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU)

Vaccination Update:

As of August 12th, 2021, a total of 1,970,174 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,231,835 while second doses are 738,339.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 59.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.7%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 225,838, Others 218,211, Health Workers 125,252, Teachers 108,821 while Security Officers are at 60,217.

