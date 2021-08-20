1,414 Test Positive for Covid-19 as 31 Succumb

1,414 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 10,235 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The positivity rate is now 13.8%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 227,077 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,297,678.

CS Kagwe added that 1,670 patients have over the same period recovered from the virus; 1,484 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 186 are from various health facilities, pushing the number of recoveries to 209,839.

168,968 of the recoveries are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 40,871 are from various health facilities.

2,066 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,323 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

167 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 of whom are on ventilatory support and 92 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

“Another 792 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 734 of them in general wards and 58 in High Dependency Units (HDU),” said the CS.

The death toll has risen to 4,435 after 31 succumbed to the virus. One death occurred in the last day while 30 are late death reports from July and August.

Nairobi County recorded 419 cases, followed by Kiambu at 203, Nakuru 90, Machakos 68, Kitui 63, Murang’a 53, Uasin Gishu 40, Nyandarua 34, Kajiado 33, Garissa 31, Kilifi 30, Meru 28, Embu 26, Mombasa 25, Makueni 21, and Kirinyaga 20.

The other cases are distributed as follows: Tana River 19, Marsabit 19, Migori 17, Laikipia 17, Kisii 16, Nyeri 16, Nandi 15, Baringo 14, Bungoma 14, Lamu 12, Busia 9, Mandera 9, Narok 9, Kakamega 9, Siaya 6, Kisumu 7, Homa Bay 5, Turkana 4, Kericho 4, Vihiga 3, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Samburu 1, Tharaka Nithi 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

On matters vaccination, the daily vaccination rate has now increased from an average of 40,000 vaccinations last week to 60,000 as of August 19.

A total of 2,290,801 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,517,734 while second doses are 773,067.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 50.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.8%,” said the CS.

