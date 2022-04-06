14-year-old Arrested in Murder of Grade 5 Pupil in Kitengela

Last week, a family in Kitengela was calling for justice following the brutal murder of their 11-year-old kin whose body was discovered a few meters from home.

Emmanuel Kibet Kipkemboi of Jamii Bora estate in Kitengela was found in a deserted house.

According to friends and neighbors, the Grade 5 pupil at Sathya-sai School on the Isinya-Kiserian road had gone missing on a Saturday only for his dead body to be discovered in an abandoned house.

“I saw the mutilated body. The perpetrators must have had enough time to commit the crime and cover their backs. Nobody heard any distress call since the time the boy went missing,” a neighbor said.

An autopsy exam conducted at the Shalom Hospital in Athi River showed that the minor died following multiple stab wounds to the head. The report showed that Kibet suffered 17 stabs in the head and neck.

Preliminary findings, according to Isinya sub-county Police Commander Ancent Kaloki, indicated a suspected family conflict.

“We suspect the person who lured the boy to his murder was known to him. We have crucial leads we are following to unravel the murder,” he said.

In the most recent development, a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the murder. Police allude that the suspect was known to the victim as the two used to play football together. Thus, there are speculations that he might be directly involved in the murder or was used to lure the boy by the killers.

The suspect, although kept anonymous for certain reasons is being probed at Isinya Police Station and more details will be revealed after the investigations are completed.

